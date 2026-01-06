Investigation underway after police respond to gunshot victim in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after police responded to a gunshot victim.

According to the department, officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital-GTA in reference to a gunshot victim on January 5, around 6:40 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Dajuanya Kincade, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Kincade was taken by personal vehicle to Baptist Memorial Hospital-GTA to be treated for his injury.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact GTA Crime Stoppers or the Columbus Police Department. Information may be provided anonymously.