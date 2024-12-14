Investigation underway after shots fired in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBEHHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired around 1 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14.

At a large party at 89 Shepard Road, Deputies found several victims with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car backing up.

The driver was fleeing after shots were fired and accidentally hit the victims.

One person was struck by gunfire and has been airlifted to UAB Hospital with an injury to his leg.

The other victims were released at the scene.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 662-323-2421 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

