LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A developing story Wednesday night after the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office confirms a body was found late Wednesday night.

Lowndes County Sheriff Mike Arledge says the body was found in a wooded area along Sand Road.

Sheriff Arledge says it appears the body has been out there for some time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCBI as we learn more details on the investigation.