Investigation underway for a reported assault in Alcorn Co.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding an assault case.

Early on Thursday morning, October 30, the Sheriff’s Office was notified about an attack that reportedly happened on Highway 72.

Investigators spent the morning collecting details and statements.

They are asking anyone who was travelling Highway 72 between Corinth and Walnut and may have seen two cars pulled over between the hours of six and seven this (Thursday) morning to contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office.

