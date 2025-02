Investigator and deputies involved in February 2023 shooting now cleared

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several Chickasaw County deputies are cleared in a February 2023 shooting.

The shooting happened in February 2023, near Okolona.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s office said one investigator and four deputies with the sheriff’s office were involved.

In a press release, the AG’s office said it was determined the use of force was justified in the shooting.

