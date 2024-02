Investigators: 16th Street fire in Columbus sparked in bedroom

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue had a busy night putting out flames.

The first of two fires tonight was reported on 16th Street South.

Chief Duane Hughes said a juvenile called first responders for help.

The fire started in the bedroom of the home.

No injuries were reported.

