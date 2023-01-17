Investigators confirm identity of man killed in Lamar County, Ala.

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we first told you about last week.

Agents with the Alabama law enforcement agency have confirmed the name of the man shot and killed during a pursuit Friday morning in Vernon.

According to a press release, 24-year-old Devin Cribbs was injured and taken to the hospital. That’s where he died on Friday.

The car chase started in Vernon and ended near Mud Creek Road and Zion-Shiloh Road.

This is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.

Special agents with ALEA and the state bureau of investigation stepped in at the request of the Vernon Police Department.

No officers were injured.

ALEA does not plan to release any additional information because of the ongoing investigation.

Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Lamar County District Attorney.

