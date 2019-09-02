Investigators continuing to investigate deadly crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Crash investigators continue the job of trying to find out what causes a Friday night wreck that killed two West Alabama teens.

State troopers said a Jeep carrying five people ran off Wofford Road in Lamar County and hit a light pole.

Tallon Lee Burleson, 19, of Winfield, died at the scene. Steven James King, 9, of Vernon, died later at the University of Alabama hospital.

Two other passengers remain hospitalized while the fifth person was treated and released.