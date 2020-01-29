Investigators Discover Body In River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators discovered a body in Montgomery County on Wednesday and it’s now being sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

Coroner Allan Pratt said the body was found in the Big Black River.

Pratt said they were called out to the area just after 1:30 P.M.

The victim is a male, however, his name is not being released at this time.

Pratt said the body is being sent to the state crime lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Multiple agencies were on scene to help pull the body from the water.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department are investigating this incident.