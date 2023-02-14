Investigators expect Fitness Factor suspect to have mental evaluation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of law enforcement could be seen around the Towne Square shopping center.

Officers negotiated with Dan Waldrop, eventually forcing his surrender.

Now that Waldrop is in custody, investigators expect him to have a mental evaluation before being charged.

Law enforcement believed he was experiencing some type of medical issue but could not elaborate.

During a press conference, police did dispel some rumors about what actually happened inside the business.

“The people inside the business were able to get out and there were no hostages held at gunpoint that we are aware of at this point,” said Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

“At this point, we don’t know of any shots that were fired. We do know there was a gun displayed. We do have the gun in our possession. We have the suspect in custody. There is no danger to the public and everything is under control,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, no official charges had been filed against Waldrop.

