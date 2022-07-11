Investigators find vehicle of missing Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- Oxford Police and the University of Mississippi Police Department need your help to find a missing Ole Miss student. Jimmy “Jay” Lee was reported missing and last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments around 6 AM Friday, July 8th.

Investigators have located the vehicle the Lee was driving after a towing company removed it from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex last week. Oxford Police say Lee was wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers before he disappeared.

If anyone has information about where Lee may be, contact Oxford PD at 662-232-2400, University Police at 662-915-7234, or Crimestoppers at 662-234-8477.

You can also direct message the agencies on their social media pages listed below:

Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice

Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice