Investigators identify body found on Highway 45 Alternate in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a Clay County homicide continues as deputies are able to identify the victim.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said 25-year-old Audie Robert Patterson of Guntown was found in a ditch on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies were called to Highway 45 Alternate and Country Oaks Lane at about 3:30 p.m.

Scott told WCBI it appeared Patterson was in a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At some point, he got out of the vehicle and there was a scuffle.

Patterson was shot multiple times.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109.

