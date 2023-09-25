Investigators identify body found on Highway 45 Alternate in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a Clay County homicide continues as deputies are able to identify the victim.
Sheriff Eddie Scott said 25-year-old Audie Robert Patterson of Guntown was found in a ditch on Sunday afternoon.
Deputies were called to Highway 45 Alternate and Country Oaks Lane at about 3:30 p.m.
Scott told WCBI it appeared Patterson was in a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At some point, he got out of the vehicle and there was a scuffle.
Patterson was shot multiple times.
No arrest has been made.
If you have any information about this deadly shooting, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109.
