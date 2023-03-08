Investigators release new information in Lee County kidnapping case

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is new information in the kidnapping case of three Lee County children.

We now know the charges of those arrested and where they were taken into custody.

Douglas Mills will be charged with three counts of kidnapping and one count of burglary.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Cox and Shelia Hood will be charged with one count of kidnapping.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the trio, along with the children, were stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Campbell County just 15 miles south of the Kentucky state line.

Deputies believed Mills drove from Kentucky to Shannon to take the children on Tuesday morning.

The mother of the kids said Mills broke into the home, pulled a gun, threatened her, and took the children.

Those kids are now in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Child Services.

Mills, Cox, and Hood are in jail awaiting the extradition process to begin.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter