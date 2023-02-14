Investigators reveal new information about deadly shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We learned new information about the deadly mass shooting in Louisville this past Sunday.

At least four of the six people shot outside of what’s known as Blackwell’s are related to 16-year-old Montevious Goss.

He’s the Louisville teen that was reported missing on January 11. His body was found weeks later by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue.

He died from a gunshot wound. And although investigators said they believe the gunshot may have been self-inflicted, his death is still being investigated.

Family members said two of Goss’s half brothers, his stepmother, and a cousin were shot outside the store.

That cousin, 23-year-old Devonte McMillian, later died.

One person is in custody for the store shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter