Investigators Rule Church Fire Accidental

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Last week, one of the longest standing churches in Lowndes County was destroyed in a late night fire.

Now, investigators are ruling the blaze accidental.

It was just before 11 o’clock on Wednesday night when Prairie Hill Missionary Baptist Church went up in flames.

Lowndes County fire Coordinator Neal Austin said he can’t identify the exact cause of the blaze.

However, it doesn’t appear to be any foul play involved.

Prairie Hill M.B. church has been a staple in the community for more than 120 years.

Church members tell WCBI they do have plans to rebuild.