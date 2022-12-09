Investigators search for person who shot farmer’s pregnant cow

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County farmer wakes up to a gruesome scene after his cow was shot and killed.

The picture may be disturbing to some viewers.

The pregnant cow was shot in the head on the morning of December 7.

Cobie Rutherford said the cow was about 100 yards from Moor High Road when she was shot in the head.

Rutherford is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the shooter.

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau are investigating the shooting.

