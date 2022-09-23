Investigators search for suspect that made threats towards Houlka school

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Chickasaw County are looking for a suspect after a threat was made against Houlka School this morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Tupelo Police Department brought in K-9 units to help search the campus.

Students were allowed to return to class after crews deemed it safe.

If you have any information on the threat, call the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s office.

