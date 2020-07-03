Investigators Seek Answers Lowndes County Homicide Case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Lowndes County are still working to find out what led to the death of a Columbus man.

Deputies were called to Burns Road Thursday morning after a driver found the body of Lorenzo Halthon Jr., 28.

Investigators are trying to determine why or how he got to that area just off Nashville Ferry Road.

While on scene, deputies placed markers on the ground. That usually indicates where shell casings or other pieces of evidence might be located.

Halthon’s death is being treated as a homicide. No arrest has been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.