Investigators trying to determine cause of Lowndes County house fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are trying to determine what caused a house fire in Lowndes County overnight.

Family members called 911 when they discovered the fire in their home on Honnoll Mill Road.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says crews from the District 1 fire department responded around 3 o’clock this morning.

When they got there, the house was engulfed in flames. It took crews about three hours to put out the fire.

Austin says the fire may have started in the carport area of the house, but it’s still under investigation.

No one was hurt.