Investigators wait on autopsy findings in Winston County shooting

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are waiting on autopsy findings in a deadly Winston County shooting.

The gunfire happened in the early morning hours of February 25 in the parking lot of Country Side Club.

Deputies did not find out what happened until there was a call from Choctaw Medical Center in Ackerman.

Sheriff Mike Perkins said 27-year-old Gabriel Gale was shot in the back after a dice game at the Sturgis Road nightspot.

There are persons of interest in the case.

Perkins shut down the nightclub.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X