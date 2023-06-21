Investigators work to determine details in Lowndes County homicide case

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the identity of a homicide victim in Lowndes County.

Coroner Greg Merchant said 39-year-old Summer Danielle Tennyson was the woman found in a home near the intersection of North Wolfe and Grant roads in Caledonia.

Deputies responded to the home at about 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators are still working to determine how and when she died.

Merchant said an autopsy is scheduled for next week.

We will bring you more details as they are released by investigators.

