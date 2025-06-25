Iranian national with suspected terror ties arrested in MS

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Just days after the United States struck nuclear targets in Iran, an Iranian national with suspected terror ties was arrested in Mississippi.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, on June 22, ICE officers and agents arrested Yousef Mehridehno in Gluckstadt. A press release said Mehridehno had his US residency terminated in 2017 after determining he had lied on his original visa application and committed potential marriage fraud.

Also, in February, Mehridehno was listed as a known or suspected terrorist. He is now in ICE custody. Mississippi First District Congressman Trent Kelly said secure borders are vital for the safety of Americans.

“Listen, it is a travesty that the previous administration thought it was ok to let anybody in, regardless of what they did, to release them freely in the US regardless of what crimes they had committed or we knew they committed, knowing they were enemies of America and to allow them to roam freely in the United States that is just a travesty we are even at this point,” said

Mehridehno was one of eleven Iranian nationals arrested this week by ICE, who were in the United States illegally.

