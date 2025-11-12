Iraq veteran shares journey of service

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Derrick Beckom, service is in his DNA.

“That’s all I know, that’s all I know, I’ve seen my family do it over the years from my grandparents, both sides. They served God and served other. So, I look at (how) my blessings aren’t only for me, but it’s for me to pass along,” said Beckom.

Beckom’s passion for his community dates back decades.

For 21 years, Beckom served in the Mississippi Army National Guard.

And while in service, he also was a firefighter in Kosciusko and started working for the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“My MOS or job title was field artillery, that’s what we call the big guns. We sit way back and we would send rounds down range. We could never see our target, but we were always on time on target taking out the enemy if need be”

Beckom’s National Guard service included two combat tours in Iraq, in 2005 and 2009.

“You kind of have to deal with the survivor’s guilt of ‘Why did I make it back?’ You know, it’s extremely hard while you were there, and sometimes even harder on the state side, just knowing that families didn’t get their loved ones to come back,” said Beckom.

Though Beckom faced challenges returning home from war, he said he is grateful for his family who stuck by his side.

He retired from the military in December 2010.

Beckom said his family has close to 80 years combined of military service.

