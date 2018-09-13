Isolated Downpour Possible To End Work Week; Great Looking Weekend.

TODAY: A few widely scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Rain chance around 30% Otherwise partly cloudy and seasonable, with highs around 90°. East-northeast winds around 4-8 mph. Showers and storms fizzle out overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: An isolated downpour is possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Chance of rain around 20%. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index in the low 100s. Any downpours will fizzle out after sunset. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with highs in the low 90s, and a heat index between 95° and 100°. Evenings will be mild, with lows in the low 70s.