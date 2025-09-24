Isolated Severe Storms Possible Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are finally seeing rain come to our area after an extended period of mostly dry weather. A cold front will push through tonight, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a marginal risk for isolated severe storms.

WEDNESDAY: Expect waves of rain and storms throughout the day. In the morning hours, storms will be isolated. In the afternoon, a line of storms will work through ahead of a passing cold front. The main threat associated with any severe thunderstorms that develop will be strong, gusty winds. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper-80’s.

THURSDAY: Storms will continue through the early hours of Thursday morning. Once the front clears our area late tomorrow morning, we’ll just be left with a few scattered showers that will clear by the evening. High temperatures will be a little cooler in the mid-80’s.

WEEKEND: This weekend looks to be nice and dry overall! We’ll see temperatures in the mid-80’s as well as sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday.