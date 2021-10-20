COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight and tomorrow, but we will be clear and dry this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the low-60s. South wind 3-7 mph.

THURSDAY: An overcast sky will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Afternoon highs in the low-80s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonable with lows in the mid-50s. Northwest wind 3-7 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will return to the region as we begin another warming trend. Friday through Sunday will be seasonably mild with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s and dry.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: High school games Thursday and Friday night will be dry and pleasant. Thursday’s kickoff forecast calls for temperatures to be in the low-70s under a mostly clear sky at 7pm. Friday will be cooler with temperatures in the mid-60s at kickoff and under a clear sky. No chance of rain either night.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin and Gulf of Mexico remain very quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next five days. The Climate Prediction Center is anticipating a higher risk of tropical weather development in the western Caribbean sometime between Oct. 27 – Nov. 2. We will keep you advised.