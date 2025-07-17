West Point woman recognized for her service to community

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point woman has been recognized for her service to the community and its animals.

Every year, Modern Woodmen chapters recognize people who actively give back to their communities.

For the past couple of years, the company has been championing its Wild About Animals initiative, which celebrates the role animals play in our lives and our environment.

For its Hometown Hero this year, the Golden Triangle Chapter of Modern Woodmen selected a person who embodies both missions, West Point – Clay County Animal Shelter Director, Neely Bryan.

Bryan and the West Point Shelter not only serve the needs of stray and lost animals in the city and Clay County, but they also partner with other area shelters and animal rescue groups to find homes and transport those animals across the country.

“It’s not just a job for her. It is her passion. It’s when she genuinely does something, she puts something out there. She has a genuine love for saving animals and connecting animals with people,” said Martha Ann Welch from Modern Woodman of America.

“It’s not just me. I’m a very small part of this team. Like, I am nothing without the amazing people beside me. Every one of us works tirelessly to make all this magic happen, all the transports happen, and we’re here 6, 7 days a week, all of us, so you know, I just want to give a shout-out to the entire team. It’s such a blessing to work with these incredible people,” said Hometown Hero Neely Bryan.

As part of the award, Bryan also received a $300 honorarium to donate to the non-profit of her choice.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.