Isolated storms Sunday, higher rain chances late week

SUMMARY: We have settled into our typical summer pattern, with daily storm chances and highs near 90. Isolated storms to end the weekend and start the work week, but as the week goes on a front will try to approach the area bringing much more widespread rain chances. The increased rainfall and cloud cover could bring us some cooling relief as we end out the week, with highs below average in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Another 90 degree day for us on Sunday, and with high humidity and partly cloudy skies we will see feels like temps around the 100 degree mark. Better rain chances for the entire viewing area in the afternoon, but still expect just isolated coverage of showers and storms, with a breeze out of the south between 5-10mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A warm and muggy night again on Sunday night, with lows around 70 degrees. Showers and storms will quickly dissipate as the sun sets, with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Very similar weather story as we begin the new work week. Highs will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies, staying hot and very humid. Once again a chance of an isolated shower or storm.

MONDAY NIGHT: Carbon copy forecast for Monday night from Sunday night, lows in the low 70s with showers and storms dissipating after sunset. Skies staying partly cloudy.

TUESDAY: Another day with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Expect partly cloudy skies with a high near 90, high humidity sticking around.

TUESDAY TO SATURDAY: Storm chances remain isolated through Tuesday, but by Wednesday rain chances begin to creep back up and we will see higher coverage of storms on Wednesday afternoon. Highs remaining around 90 degrees through Wednesday. Rain chances increase in earnest as a front will push into the Southeastern US later in the week. Widespread afternoon showers and storms will be likely for Thursday to Saturday, with cooler temperatures as well in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will be remaining very high, as per usual. Lows will be right around the 70 degree mark for the next 7 days.

