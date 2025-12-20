Isolated to scattered weekend rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm and cold after a stormy Thursday evening. Isolated to scattered rain returns through the weekend and into next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cold, clear, and calm for the end of our week. Temperatures will drop close to freezing or below. A few passing clouds will quickly move through.

SATURDAY: A quick warm up will bring afternoon highs to the low to middle 60s. Wind will be coming in from the South, pulling more moisture North ahead of another cold front. Conditions will be gusty, with gusts up to 25+ MPH. Clouds will increase through the evening, with scattered rain picking up again. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain will continue throughout the day, with heavy clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Lows will be in the middle 40s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: Isolated to scattered rain will continue into the beginning of the week. Staying warm and warming. Temperatures will go from the lower 60s to the middle 70s for the Christmas holiday.