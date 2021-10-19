Itawamba Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest 3 individuals for possession of a controlled substance

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 15, 2021 Deputies with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 951 Bankhead SW in the Dorsey community of Itawamba County. Deputies located marijuana, methamphetamine inside the residence. Deputies arrested Andrea Nicole Williams (35 years old), and Eric Shawn Beyer (32 years old). Williams and Beyer are both charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Methamphetamine. Itawamba County Justice Court Judge John Bishop set Williams and Beyer a $25,000 bond.

On October 11,2021 Deputies with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit stopped Michael Anthony Powers in the Peppertown Community of Itawamba County. Deputies arrested Michael Anthony Powers for Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance Methamphetamine. Itawamba County Justice Court Judge Harold Halcomb set Powers bond at $8000.00.