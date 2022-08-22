Itawamba Co. deputies made a arrest in a child sex crime investigation

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba County deputies made an arrest in a child sex crime investigation.

31-year-old Alan Young is charged with molestation.

Investigators say his arrest happened on August 9th but the information was released this morning.

Itawamba County deputies and child protective services made the arrest.

No details were released by the sheriff’s department about the case.

Bond for Young was set at 75 thousand dollars.

The case will be presented to the next grand jury.