Itawamba Community College gets top honors in the state

WalletHub names ICC best two year school in the state, four years in a row

FULTON, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi-based community college has been named the best in the state, for the fourth year in a row.

“We are blessed with a great set of faculty that really pride themselves on quality instruction in the classroom,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.

Dr. Allen says being named the top community college in Mississippi four years running is a testimony to faculty, staff, and students. The WalletHub rankings are determined from a sample of 650 schools in the American Association of Community Colleges.

Evaluations are based on education, cost and financing, and career outcomes.

“We have been told by Institutions of Higher Learning, our eight public universities, that when our graduates leave ICC and move on to a university, one of those eight, they product bachelor’s degrees at a higher rate than any other community college in the state, except for one, and they are double our size,” Dr. Allen said.

Being named the top community college in Mississippi four years in a row is a major accomplishment. Doctor Allen says he wants to keep the momentum going by continuing to improve the overall experience for students while keeping tuition affordable.

“My theory is, I want us to get a little better every day. We always look for those big large gains and we get that from time to time. But, think about your own personal life, just going to run a mile, if you get off that couch and run to the mailbox, then you run to stop sign and back, making those small gains and those lead to huge impacts, and that’s what we focus on,” Allen said.

Tuition at ICC has also been among the lowest for all of Mississippi’s community colleges for years.

There are just under 5,000 students enrolled at ICC and around 400 employees.