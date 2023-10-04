Itawamba Community College sees record student enrollment

The community college's fall numbers are way above the state average

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College leads the state when it comes to enrollment of full-time students.

The latest numbers show 5,034 full-time students at ICC’s three campuses. The growth from last year’s fall semester is way above the state average.

“The state saw about 2.6%, we grew 8.5%,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen.

Allen was hired as ICC’s president six years ago. He says there have been many challenges during that time, but instructors and staff have stayed focused on preparing students for either the workforce or a four-year university.

“While 70% of students across the state are going to be leaving a community college and going to university, that thirty percent in career and tech, they will be going straight to the workforce, and we know those individuals are being prepared for work not only tomorrow but years down the road,” Allen said.

Allen said keeping students engaged, involved, and connected to campus life is one of the main factors driving enrollment increase.

He said that is especially important in a community college setting.

“We have already started looking at making sure our numbers continue to stay up, as we approach the spring and next fall, making sure we see plenty of students visit for tours, bringing family with them, but also looking at activities we have on campus to make sure students build memories that will last a lifetime,” Allen said.

ICC is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Allen believed ICC has played a huge role in the region’s success and development and will continue to do so well into the future.

ICC has three campuses, in Fulton, Tupelo, and Belden.

