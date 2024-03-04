Itawamba County Animal Shelter hosts ‘Bark for Bucks’

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds enjoyed great weather and family-friendly fun at a fundraiser for an animal shelter in Itawamba County.

“Barks for Bucks” a group raising money for an animal shelter, held a fundraiser at the Midway Marina. There were games, auction items, a cake walk, a cornhole tournament and other activities.

All money raised goes to help pay for a much-needed animal shelter in Itawamba County.

The shelter will be located at the new Jail and Justice Complex.

Organizers say there is a big need for a shelter for stray dogs and cats.

