Itawamba County authorities have arrested an accused drug dealer

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office arrest an accused drug dealer.

On Wednesday deputies and agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit got a warrant and conducted a search on Clayton Drive in Tremont.

During the search, they found marijuana and methamphetamine.

They also arrested Darin Scott Stanphill. Stanphill is charged with Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

He is currently on parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Stanphill’s bond is set at 15,000 dollars.

More arrests are expected in this investigation.