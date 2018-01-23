Itawamba County Burglaries Possibly Linked

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two early morning burglaries of businesses in one county may be related, and police are asking for the public’s help.

Police say the suspects shattered the front door glass at Mantachie Pizza and Sub, reached in and unlocked the door.

Once inside, they made off with a small amount of cash after a futile attempt to open the cash register. Authorities believe the culprits went out the back door.

About an hour later, around 4;20 a.m., January 22, security cameras captured one suspect inside the Texaco on Country Club Road in Fulton. Once again, only cash was taken.

Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors says the crime was discovered quickly.

“When employees came in they were ones who contacted the police department,” Chief Nabors said.

Mantachie Police Chief Mark Roberts says the two crimes could be related.

Now, investigators are following up on leads and collecting security video from cameras in both areas.

“Getting to the information quickly, there’s so much of it out there you have to check every business, every camera, every angle and that’s what we’re trying to do right now. Compile it all together and see if we have enough to identify the individual,” Chief Roberts said.

As investigators from cities continue sharing information about the crimes, they are also hoping someone from the public will come forward with a tip, that will help crack the case and put the suspect or suspects behind bars.

Police say a white car, possibly with a sunroof, could be the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information about these crimes, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.