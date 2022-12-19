Itawamba County deputies arrest man for burglarizing church parsonage

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba County deputies made an arrest in a church parsonage break-in.

Austin Ashley was charged with burglary of a dwelling.

Investigators said they were called to the Antioch Church property on December 8.

The home is located next to the church.

Several church items and the pastor’s personal belongings were taken.

Deputies said some of those things have been recovered in the ongoing investigation but others are still missing.

Ashley’s bond was set at $10,000.

