Itawamba County deputies ask for public’s help to search for stolen vehicle

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen car.

This white, 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from a home in Tremont on Tuesday.

The car has an Itawamba license plate I-T-C 3-9-6-6, and the passenger side headlight is not working.

If you have seen this VW Jetta, or have any other information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

As always, you can report anonymously and your tip could be worth up to $1,000 if it leads to an arrest in the case.

