Itawamba County deputies respond to attempted kidnapping call

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s department is investigating an attempted kidnapping.

According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Facebook page, it was around 5:45 Monday evening when deputies responded to a call about an attempted child abduction.

The release said the attempted abduction happened in the area of the Itawamba Attendance Center.

It also said the suspect was not successful in the attempted abduction and fled the area before officers arrived

The suspect was described as a black male, in his fifties, about 5 foot 11 inches, obese, with patchy hair. He was reportedly wearing an orange shirt and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911.

