Itawamba County deputies, state narcotics unit make drug arrests

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit made a pair of arrests and take a stash of fentanyl and meth off the streets.

Last week, deputies and agents approached Arron Heatherly and Morgan Walker at a home on DeVaughn Road in Mantachie.

They reportedly found methamphetamine and fentanyl at the home and arrested both Heatherly and Walker.

While booking Walker into the Itawamba County Jail, deputies reportedly found more fentanyl on her person.

Morgan Walker was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Arron Heatherly was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.

Bond was set at $45,000 for each of them.

