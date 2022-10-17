Itawamba County killer sues the state, wants to delay execution date

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County killer believes his execution should wait while he sues the state.

The attorney for Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. says an execution date should not be set because the inmate is part of a lawsuit that challenges the state’s execution method.

Loden has been on death row since 2001.

He was convicted of capital murder in the death of Leesa Marie Gray in 2000.

He waived his right to a jury for guilt and sentencing, pleading guilty to six charges, and was sentenced to death.

On October fourth, the Mississippi Attorney General’s office made the execution date request to the state Supreme Court.

No word on when a decision could be made.

