Itawamba County man faces several felony charges

crime cop car

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County man is facing several felony charges after leading deputies on a chase.

Tuesday, Itawamba County deputies and agents from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit went to serve a search warrant at a home on Hopewell Keys Road.

Sammy Guy Sanders was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway. When agents made contact with him, he drove off, leading agents and deputies on a chase that ended on Peppertown Road.

Sanders surrendered there.

The search warrant on the home was carried out. Sanders now faces charges of Felony Fleeing, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

His bond is set at $20,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter