Itawamba County School District is seeking public input for a five year strategic plan

“It has included student advisory groups, our civic leaders, business, faith, staff across the district, and our different communities have had the opportunity to voice what is important to them in Itawamba County School District,” said Superintendent Austin Alexander.

He says the focus groups are being asked four identical questions.

“Essentially, they are, what is going well, what are some things you want addressed, what do you want the future to look like, and what is important to you, and it will be different for a parent, business leader, and a student, all those things will look different,” Supt. Alexander said.

Alexander says the goal is to get input from all segments of the communities in the district, representing all seven campuses. A steering committee will review all of the recommendations.

“I would love to see, coming out of the backside of this, continuity, a consistency across our communities and schools, that we can really perfect that in we are consistent and the goals we have for our kids,” he said.

Once all the information is gathered, the committee will come up with a strategic plan, and then it will go before the school board. The goal is to have the plan in place for the next school year.

Focus meetings for the east side of the district are set for March 16.