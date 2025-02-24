Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office make drug arrest

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, February 19, the Itawamba County Sheriff’s, along with the Fulton Police Department and North Mississippi Narcotics agents, conducted a successful traffic stop on Scenic Hill Road in Itawamba

During the stop, deputies made contact with Riley Chase Hill, which led to an investigation that resulted in the discovery of a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Mr. Hill was taken into custody and transported to the Itawamba County Jail.

He has been charged with Aggravated Trafficking in a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute**.

His bond was set at $175,000 by Honorable Justice Court Judge Holcomb.

