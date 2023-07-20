Itawamba County supervisor indicted on child sex crime charge

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County supervisor was indicted on a child sex crime charge.

Terry Moore was charged with touching a child for lustful purposes.

Prosecutors alleged the crime happened in October 2022.

The reported victim was under the age of 16 at the time.

Moore is the supervisor for District 3.

No trial date has been set.

He has been released on bond.

