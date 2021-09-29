Itawamba Crossroads Ranch will soon open housing for residents

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – J. R. Hawkins is excited to show off his future home at Itawamba Crossroads Ranch.

Hawkins will move into one of five duplexes that were recently built on the property. The idea for the assisted living spaces for high functioning special needs adults has been a dream of Renea Bennett, ever since her son, Marcus, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle wreck.

That was nearly twenty years ago. There was no place in the area to meet his needs or those of developmentally developed adults, so Bennett founded Crossroads Ranch.

“Fast forward, many years later, I know as a parent, I’m going to die and as a parent of special needs adults, we worry what will happen to our special needs adults when we die, that’s where Itawamba Crossroads Ranch was born,” Bennett said.

In 2012, property for the ranch was donated. In 2013, Renea used her gift of making pottery to start making and selling pottery angels as a fundraiser for the project.

Now, volunteers, friends, and future residents make pottery to raise money for the ranch. Volunteers from across the country have also helped build a lodge and five duplexes for male residents. Bennett believes the housing will be life-changing.

“I think it’s the beginning of them starting to live, that you’ll see a seed planted and see them flourish to something you’ve never seen before, they’re all very talented, there’s nothing they can’t do,” Bennett said.

Future residents say they can’t wait to move in.

“I can think of two or three rehabs I’ve been in and this will be a good place for special needs adults and everything like that,” said Marcus Beard.

“Ready to move in, so excited that my family is helping me out, plus Renea, I love her, glad it’s coming this far,” said Evan Herndon.

“God has not given me a spirit of fear, but power, love, and a sound mind, all glory goes to God,” said Richard Stafford.

Move-in day is November sixth and there are still two spots available at the ranch, where special needs adults don’t just survive but thrive.

If you would like more information about the ranch or if you know someone who has a special needs adult son who might be a candidate for housing, call Itawamba Crossroads Ranch at 662 585 3334.

