Itawamba man charged with murder

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County man faces a murder charge after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Culver, 37, is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Fidgett Road. That’s in the Kirkville community.

Investigators told WCBI the victim, Michael George, was shot four times.

Dickinson said two witnesses, who were at the scene of the shooting, were interviewed by deputies.

The incident remains under investigation.