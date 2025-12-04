Itawamba man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing child sex abuse material

gavel court trial

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County man will spend the next 20 years in prison for producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Keith Blake Clifton was sentenced for producing images of a child that he sexually assaulted and sending out those images over a mobile messaging app.

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted law enforcement that an app user was distributing images and videos of the assault.

Investigators with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the FBI traced the activity to Clifton, who lived in Itawamba County at the time.

They found more than one thousand child sexual abuse images on his electronic devices.

He admitted to abusing a child in his care.

On top of the 20-year sentence, Clifton will have to serve 5 years of supervised release, pay 66 thousand dollars in restitution to the victims, and register as a sex offender.

He also has pending state charges in Itawamba County.

