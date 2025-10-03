Itawamba Sheriff warns community about new scam in the area

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -An organization that provides equipment and other support for law enforcement officers is finding itself the victim of scammers.

In a post shared by the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, Wives of Warriors is warning people that scammers are impersonating their organization.

They say someone has been calling law enforcement agencies and businesses claiming to be “Wives of Warriors Back the Blue” and soliciting donations.

Wives of Warriors is urging people not to send money to these callers.

If you have received one of these calls or feel you have been the victim of a scam, report it to your local enforcement.

