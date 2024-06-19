Items reportedly taken from construction site lead to arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was charged with grand larceny after Tupelo police officers responded to the area of Plant Drive for a report of a theft from a construction site.
It was reported that multiple tools and fuel were taken from the area.
After further investigation, 37-year-old Russel Reich of Mooreville was arrested and charged with grand larceny.
Reich was presented to Tupelo Municipal Court for his initial appearance.
His bond was set at $25,000.