Items reportedly taken from construction site lead to arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was charged with grand larceny after Tupelo police officers responded to the area of Plant Drive for a report of a theft from a construction site.

It was reported that multiple tools and fuel were taken from the area.

After further investigation, 37-year-old Russel Reich of Mooreville was arrested and charged with grand larceny.

Reich was presented to Tupelo Municipal Court for his initial appearance.

His bond was set at $25,000.

